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Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Political Rivals, Highlights Religious Politics in Murshidabad

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP and Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party for prioritizing religious politics over critical issues like livelihood in Murshidabad, West Bengal. During a rally, he accused them of fomenting violence and neglecting voters' real concerns. Banerjee highlighted his party's commitment to communal harmony and voter rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:26 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Political Rivals, Highlights Religious Politics in Murshidabad
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party, accusing them of inciting religious tensions at the expense of livelihood and development issues in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

At a rally, Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating violence during Ram Navami celebrations, while also alleging that Kabir was involved in 'masjid politics'. He emphasized Bengal's heritage of communal harmony and chastised both parties for neglecting the electorate's concerns.

Banerjee further claimed that his party, under Mamata Banerjee, was the only one addressing grievances related to the electoral roll revision. He challenged his political adversaries to give up their central security if they were truly committed to public service, adding that any TMC dissidents would face expulsion if found disloyal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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