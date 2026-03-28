Goa Sex Scandal: Over 100 Minors Allegedly Victimized in Extensive Abuse Case
The Goa Congress chief has alleged that a sex scandal involving the son of a local councillor has over 100 minor victims. The accused, Soham Naik, is charged with several offenses but the police initially hesitated to register a case. More victims are expected as investigations continue.
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- India
On Saturday, Goa Congress leader Amit Patkar claimed that a major sex scandal in Goa involves over 100 minor victims, accusing police of initial reluctance to file a case. The accused, Soham Naik, is already under arrest.
Naik, who is the son of Curchorem Municipal Council member Sushant Naik, was detained on March 21 following multiple charges under laws protecting minors, accused of raping and creating and distributing obscene content involving minors.
During a protest by the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, Patkar stressed the urgent need for victim counseling to prevent further distress, criticizing the delayed actions of state commissions and education departments in the wake of these serious allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Goa
- sex scandal
- minor victims
- crime
- police
- accused
- Soham Naik
- Congress
- Pellam
- protest
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