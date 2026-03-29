Safe Passage: LPG Tankers Navigate Strait for India
Two LPG tankers carrying 94,000 metric tons of cooking gas have crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are heading to India. The government's statement comes amid regional shipping disruptions due to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. India remains a major LPG importer with heavy reliance on Middle Eastern supplies.
Two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers, BW Tyr and BW Elm, have successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, heading toward India with 94,000 metric tons of cooking gas. The Indian government confirmed the progress of these tankers amidst regional tensions on Sunday.
The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has significantly disrupted shipping through the vital strait, although Iran has permitted transit for 'non-hostile vessels' coordinating with its authorities. These tankers are among the latest Indian-flagged ships to pass through this critical checkpoint, according to LSEG ship tracking data.
In the western Gulf region, 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 seafarers remain active. India, reliant on the Middle East for 90% of its LPG imports, continues its operations without port congestion, maintaining its position as the second-largest global LPG importer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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