Mamata Banerjee's Fiery Rebuke: A War of Words with Amit Shah
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of playing politics and threatening to scrap welfare schemes if the BJP gains power. Banerjee highlighted past grievances and rallied support by emphasizing her government's achievements and denouncing BJP's alleged divisive tactics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Purulia | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fierce rebuttal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, arguing he deserved to be chargesheeted for his past deeds.
Speaking in Purulia, Banerjee accused the BJP of threatening to discontinue crucial welfare programs if it gained power, while dismissing the party's claims of demographic changes in Bengal.
Banerjee also accused the BJP of engaging in divisive riot incitement to seize power and urged voters to reject violence and place trust in her leadership.
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