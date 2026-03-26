Empowering Women: The Impact of Mission Shakti

The Women and Child Development Ministry's schemes have been deemed effective and sustainable, according to studies highlighted in a government report to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Minister of State for WCD, Savitri Thakur, noted that the one-stop centers under Mission Shakti provide crucial aid to women in distress.

These centers offer integrated support, including medical and legal assistance, temporary shelter, and psychosocial counseling. As of now, 926 one-stop centers are functional nationwide, reflecting the scheme's broad implementation.

Evaluations by NITI Aayog underscore the importance of transparency in the scheme's evaluations. Public release of third-party assessments could drive policy improvements, enhance governance, and foster informed public discussions regarding women's safety and welfare programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)