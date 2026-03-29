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Drone Intrusions Spark Security Concerns in Finland

Finland's defense ministry reports unauthorized drone activity in its southeastern region. Nearby, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania experienced similar incidents involving Ukrainian drones. Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen announced an ongoing investigation. The Finnish Air Force deployed an F/A-18 Hornet for identification after drones were sighted near Kouvola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:37 IST
Drone Intrusions Spark Security Concerns in Finland
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Finland's defense ministry announced on Sunday a suspected intrusion of unmanned aerial vehicles over the country's southeastern region.

Neighboring Baltic nations, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, also reported Ukrainian drones veering off course, crashing during operations near Russian oil facilities. Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen emphasized the gravity of the situation and confirmed an ongoing investigation in a social media statement.

Several small drones were detected flying at low altitudes over southeastern Finland and a maritime area. One drone landed north and another east of Kouvola. The Finnish Air Force dispatched an F/A-18 Hornet to identify these objects, per the ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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