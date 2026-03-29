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Celebrating Mukhi: India's Cheetah Conservation Success Saga

Mukhi, the first cheetah born after the reintroduction programme in India, turned three years old. Her birth symbolizes the success of the project started in 2022 at Kuno National Park. Since then, a total of 45 cubs have been born, significantly boosting the cheetah population in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:52 IST
Celebrating Mukhi: India's Cheetah Conservation Success Saga
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Mukhi, notably the first cheetah born following an ambitious reintroduction effort in India, celebrated her third birthday at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, officials reported.

Commemorating Mukhi's milestone, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed in a celebratory post that her journey signifies the triumph of Project Cheetah. Born on March 29, 2023, to Namibian cheetah Jwala, Mukhi's story is a pivotal chapter in cheetah conservation.

Since Mukhi's birth, Kuno National Park has witnessed the birth of 45 cheetah cubs across 10 litters, with 33 surviving. The total cheetah population in India is now at 53, a testament to the project's success. Project Director Uttam Sharma confirmed the birth of five cubs to Mukhi last November. The relocation of three cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary was also noted. The project's foundation was laid with eight cheetahs arriving from Namibia in September 2022, augmented by 12 more from South Africa in February 2023, and another nine from Botswana this year.

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