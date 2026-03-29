Satheesan Slams CM Vijayan: The Battle of Claims on Kerala's Development
Congress leader V D Satheesan criticizes Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly making false claims about various developmental issues, including the Sabarimala controversy and Vizhinjam port. He counters claims about the number of houses built under different regimes and challenges the current government to a public debate.
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In a sharp critique, Congress leader V D Satheesan took aim at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, accusing him of making misleading statements about development projects in the state.
Speaking to reporters at Paravur, Satheesan challenged Vijayan's claim of house construction under the UDF regime. He cited figures from government schemes and asserted that the number of homes built exceeded 4.5 lakh during Oommen Chandy's tenure.
Satheesan further criticized the government on issues like the Vizhinjam port project and Sabarimala, urging for a public debate on these matters while accusing the government of spreading misinformation ahead of the elections set for April 9.
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- V D Satheesan
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Kerala
- Sabarimala
- Vizhinjam port
- UDF
- LDF
- development
- elections
- claims
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