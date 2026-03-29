Satheesan Slams CM Vijayan: The Battle of Claims on Kerala's Development

In a sharp critique, Congress leader V D Satheesan took aim at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, accusing him of making misleading statements about development projects in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Paravur, Satheesan challenged Vijayan's claim of house construction under the UDF regime. He cited figures from government schemes and asserted that the number of homes built exceeded 4.5 lakh during Oommen Chandy's tenure.

Satheesan further criticized the government on issues like the Vizhinjam port project and Sabarimala, urging for a public debate on these matters while accusing the government of spreading misinformation ahead of the elections set for April 9.