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India's Kabaddi Players Hone Skills at High-Performance Camp

At India's high-performance kabaddi camp in Bellary, athletes focus on fitness, flexibility, and recovery. Defender Shubham Shinde sees the camp as more than routine training, highlighting the role of world-class infrastructure in ensuring preparedness. The emphasis is on discipline and improvement throughout each training session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:00 IST
India's Kabaddi Players Hone Skills at High-Performance Camp
Kabbadi High Performance Camp IIS (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
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India's emerging kabaddi athletes have gathered at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bellary for a high-performance camp aimed at enhancing their skills and preparation. The camp is a pivotal opportunity for these athletes to not only engage in routine training but also push their limits in a highly competitive setup.

Defender Shubham Shinde, who previously played for the Telugu Titans in PKL season 12, emphasizes the importance of structured fitness assessments and conditioning drills. These elements, he believes, are crucial in establishing a solid performance foundation. Shinde highlights the significance of flexibility and recovery, which are often overlooked in traditional programs, and notes the camp's holistic approach that includes yoga to ensure players' comprehensive fitness.

The exceptional facilities at IIS Bellary are equally significant, offering top-notch infrastructure for training, recovery, and accommodation, according to Shinde. This environment allows athletes like him to focus completely on their preparation, ensuring they make the most of every session. As the camp progresses, the focus remains on maintaining intensity, discipline, and continuous improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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