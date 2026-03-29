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Sixteen Nabbed in Shillong for Immoral Activities

In Shillong, police arrested 16 individuals during a crackdown under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act following citizen complaints about prostitution near religious and public sites. Led by Additional Superintendent Ivan Diengdoh, the operation targeted significant locations and resulted in detainment of alleged pimps and agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:47 IST
Sixteen Nabbed in Shillong for Immoral Activities
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on immoral activities, Shillong police apprehended sixteen individuals as part of an operation under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The arrests were made on Saturday, following numerous complaints from citizens regarding alleged prostitution activities near religious sites and public venues.

The police operation, led by Additional Superintendent Ivan Diengdoh and Deputy Superintendent Joyti Wahlang, targeted several hotspots. Raids were conducted in notable areas including Khyndai Lad near Pegasus Hotel, Presbyterian English Service Church, and IGP Point, following community concerns.

Four of the detained individuals are suspected pimps reportedly involved in facilitating and organizing unlawful activities. District SP Vivek Syiem confirmed that the crackdown aligns with efforts to address citizen complaints, particularly with rising HIV concerns in the city. The investigation continues under the relevant legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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