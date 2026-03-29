Odisha Revenue Inspector Arrested for Bribery
Odisha Vigilance officers apprehended a revenue inspector for soliciting a Rs 13,000 bribe in exchange for a favorable land conversion report. The suspect, Rajuram Bandra, was arrested after the bribe was seized in front of witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, has been lodged against him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In Odisha, vigilance officers have taken decisive action by arresting a revenue inspector involved in corrupt practices.
Rajuram Bandra, the accused, was caught demanding a bribe of Rs 13,000 for processing a favorable land conversion report.
The bribery was captured with witnesses, and a case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.
(With inputs from agencies.)