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Odisha Revenue Inspector Arrested for Bribery

Odisha Vigilance officers apprehended a revenue inspector for soliciting a Rs 13,000 bribe in exchange for a favorable land conversion report. The suspect, Rajuram Bandra, was arrested after the bribe was seized in front of witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, has been lodged against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:01 IST
Odisha Revenue Inspector Arrested for Bribery
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  • India

In Odisha, vigilance officers have taken decisive action by arresting a revenue inspector involved in corrupt practices.

Rajuram Bandra, the accused, was caught demanding a bribe of Rs 13,000 for processing a favorable land conversion report.

The bribery was captured with witnesses, and a case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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