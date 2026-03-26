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Rajasthan's United Stand on LPG Supply: A Call for Vigilance

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assured adequate LPG stock during a meeting with party leaders in Rajasthan. The CM urged vigilance against illegal activities. Opposition leaders stressed exploring alternative measures for stability. Government aims to maintain supply and cooperation among parties remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:26 IST
Rajasthan's United Stand on LPG Supply: A Call for Vigilance
  • Country:
  • India

In response to growing concerns, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held an all-party meeting to address LPG supply issues in Rajasthan, reassuring leaders that stocks are sufficient and under constant observation.

The Chief Minister emphasized vigilance against illegal hoarding and black-marketing, urging cooperation from all citizens to maintain stability in gas supply.

Opposition leader Tikaram Jully stressed the need for alternative strategies, while other party representatives provided their insights, contributing to a unified effort to manage the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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