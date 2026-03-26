Rajasthan's United Stand on LPG Supply: A Call for Vigilance

In response to growing concerns, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held an all-party meeting to address LPG supply issues in Rajasthan, reassuring leaders that stocks are sufficient and under constant observation.

The Chief Minister emphasized vigilance against illegal hoarding and black-marketing, urging cooperation from all citizens to maintain stability in gas supply.

Opposition leader Tikaram Jully stressed the need for alternative strategies, while other party representatives provided their insights, contributing to a unified effort to manage the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)