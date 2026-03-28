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India's Strategic Vigilance: Navigating West Asia Crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the need for robust preparedness and swift decision making in response to the West Asia crisis. Chairing the IGoM meeting, he highlighted the importance of coordinated actions to mitigate impacts on energy supply and essential commodities, while ensuring India's security and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:52 IST
India's Strategic Vigilance: Navigating West Asia Crisis
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasized the critical need for long-term strategic preparedness in light of the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Chairing the inaugural meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM), Singh called for swift and coordinated decision-making to address potential impacts.

The meeting, attended by key ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, assessed the evolving situation's effects on India's various sectors. Participants underscored the necessity of safeguarding energy supplies, ensuring domestic availability of essential commodities, and maintaining the robustness of supply chains.

Singh highlighted the NDA Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is closely monitoring the situation to protect Indian interests. The IGoM reinforced the government's commitment to a proactive stance, ensuring preparedness against the unfolding crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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