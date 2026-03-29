Live-In Legalities: The Dichotomous Decisions of Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court recently offered contrasting rulings on the legality of live-in relationships involving married individuals. Despite the seemingly dichotomous outcomes, experts indicate these decisions were context-dependent, reflecting the distinct relief sought by the appellants in each case.

One judgment by a bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Tarun Saxena, delivered on March 25, provided relief to a couple in a live-in relationship, clarifying that consensual relationships between adults do not constitute an offence, and stayed their arrest. Conversely, another case handled by a single judge, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh, denied protection for a married individual in a similar situation, highlighting the legal necessity for a divorce decree.

The nuances in both cases are notable, with the issue pivoting on the nature of consent and legal requirements surrounding marital status. As clarified by Rakesh Pande, President of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, married individuals seeking protection for live-in arrangements without divorce presents complex legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)