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Haryana CM Criticizes AAP: Calls for Promise-Fulfilled Leadership in Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticizes the AAP government's tenure in Punjab, highlighting issues like crime and unmet promises. Speaking at a Punjab rally, Saini promotes BJP's performance and principles, urging voters to consider a 'double-engine' government for better governance, transparency, and development, with elections approaching next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:53 IST
Haryana CM Criticizes AAP: Calls for Promise-Fulfilled Leadership in Punjab
Haryana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the AAP government's performance in Punjab during a rally in Kurali, emphasizing the persistent problems of drug addiction, crime, and financial crises under their leadership. Saini highlighted both current and past governments' failure to fulfill promises.

Addressing the public, Saini explained the BJP's vision of a 'double-engine government' as an alternative, promoting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on inclusive progress. He asserted that strong decision-making is necessary for Punjab's development.

Saini praised Haryana's governance, noting 11 years of transparency and merit-based job creation. He underscored the success of initiatives like the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana, contrasting it with the Punjab government's inaction on women's welfare promises.

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