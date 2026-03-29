Diplomatic Straits: Pakistan's Role in Reopening Hormuz

Pakistan convened high-level discussions on Sunday with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia as part of diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing Iran war. Critical topics included proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping channel, underscoring hopes for broader regional stability.

The meetings took place against a backdrop of heightened tension, with Iran cautioning the U.S. against a ground assault as global oil prices soared. Participants proposed solutions to Washington involving maritime traffic in the Gulf, aimed at easing the bottleneck caused by the conflict.

Suggestions such as a consortium to manage the Strait of Hormuz and apply Suez Canal-style fee structures were discussed. Such moves, along with China's backing, highlight Pakistan's pivotal diplomatic stance amidst the ongoing strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)