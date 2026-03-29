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Diplomatic Straits: Pakistan's Role in Reopening Hormuz

Pakistan hosted a meeting with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the Iran war through the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The talks aimed to stabilize shipping routes amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the U.S., and Israel. Key proposals included forming a consortium to manage oil flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:57 IST
Diplomatic Straits: Pakistan's Role in Reopening Hormuz
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Pakistan convened high-level discussions on Sunday with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia as part of diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing Iran war. Critical topics included proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping channel, underscoring hopes for broader regional stability.

The meetings took place against a backdrop of heightened tension, with Iran cautioning the U.S. against a ground assault as global oil prices soared. Participants proposed solutions to Washington involving maritime traffic in the Gulf, aimed at easing the bottleneck caused by the conflict.

Suggestions such as a consortium to manage the Strait of Hormuz and apply Suez Canal-style fee structures were discussed. Such moves, along with China's backing, highlight Pakistan's pivotal diplomatic stance amidst the ongoing strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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