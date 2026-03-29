BJD MP Resigns Over Insulting Remarks on Odisha Icon Biju Patnaik

BJD MP Sasmit Patra resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, protesting remarks made by its chairman, BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey. The resignation followed Dubey's statement claiming a historical link between former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik, former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and the CIA.

Dubey's allegations spurred outrage within the BJD, with party officials repudiating his assertions as 'insulting' and 'baseless'. Sasmit Patra's resignation letter emphasized the need for respecting Biju Patnaik, a significant figure in Indian diplomacy known for his efforts during Indonesia's freedom movement and World War II.

BJD demanded an apology from Dubey, arguing that his remarks denigrated 'Odia Asmita' and challenged the BJP, traditionally seen as supporters of Odia pride, to retract the statement. The controversy has stirred political tensions, reflecting broader cultural sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)