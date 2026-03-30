The sports world was met with somber news as former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl safety, Joey Browner, passed away at the age of 65. Browner, celebrated for his six Pro Bowl appearances, leaves behind a legacy cherished by fans and peers alike.

On the field, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and more presented an action-packed Sunday. MLB fans witnessed matchups across major cities, while NBA enthusiasts saw key games featuring teams like the L.A. Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. In Motorsports, Kimi Antonelli clinched a noteworthy victory in the Japanese Grand Prix, and Max Verstappen, feeling discontent, hinted at possible retirement.

This busy day underscored the bustling nature of US sports, with games stretching from the diamond to the ice, ensuring that sports enthusiasts have much to relish and reflect upon. Espousing international engagements in motorsport and the emotional weight of Browner's passing, the sports sector remained dynamic and poignant.

(With inputs from agencies.)