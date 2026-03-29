Hurdles in Haryana: A Conspiracy Against MSP Procurement?

In Haryana, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has claimed that the BJP government is deliberately complicating the wheat and mustard procurement process to dismantle the MSP system. He labeled these actions as a 'novel conspiracy' to deter farmers from obtaining fair prices for their harvests.

Surjewala criticized multiple conditions imposed, such as mandatory tractor-trolley registrations, in-person gate pass collection, and biometric verification. He argued these hurdles limit farmers' abilities to sell their crops efficiently, especially given the tight gate pass window from 6 am to 8 pm.

The Congress leader also highlighted issues with the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal and questioned the necessity of farmers personally visiting mandis for biometric scanning. Such requirements, he argued, pose significant challenges to farmers during their harvest season.

(With inputs from agencies.)