Taiwan's Defense Debate: U.S. Lawmakers Push for $40 Billion Budget Approval

Visiting U.S. lawmakers have called on Taiwan's parliament to expedite the approval of a $40 billion defense budget. They warned that delays might undermine the island's capability to withstand Chinese military pressures, even with U.S. security support.

Senator John Curtis, leading a delegation in Taipei, underscored the significance of the special defense budget, stating that U.S. lawmakers are closely monitoring the situation. Despite diplomatic tensions, Taiwan remains a significant U.S. ally.

The stalled budget proposal comes at a time of increased Chinese military assertiveness, making regional stability a pressing concern. The U.S. has consistently reinforced its position by facilitating significant arms deals to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities.