Left Menu

Taiwan's Defense Debate: U.S. Lawmakers Push for $40 Billion Budget Approval

U.S. lawmakers are urging Taiwan's parliament to approve a $40 billion defense budget to counter China's military pressure. Despite strong U.S. support, the proposal is stalled in Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament. The debate occurs amid rising Chinese political and military actions against Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:44 IST
Taiwan's Defense Debate: U.S. Lawmakers Push for $40 Billion Budget Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Visiting U.S. lawmakers have called on Taiwan's parliament to expedite the approval of a $40 billion defense budget. They warned that delays might undermine the island's capability to withstand Chinese military pressures, even with U.S. security support.

Senator John Curtis, leading a delegation in Taipei, underscored the significance of the special defense budget, stating that U.S. lawmakers are closely monitoring the situation. Despite diplomatic tensions, Taiwan remains a significant U.S. ally.

The stalled budget proposal comes at a time of increased Chinese military assertiveness, making regional stability a pressing concern. The U.S. has consistently reinforced its position by facilitating significant arms deals to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Government's Bold Move: Extending Social Security to Unorganised Workers

Government's Bold Move: Extending Social Security to Unorganised Workers

 India
2
India's 16th Census: Ensuring Confidentiality and Embracing Digital Innovation

India's 16th Census: Ensuring Confidentiality and Embracing Digital Innovati...

 India
3
Vijay's Whistle Revolution: A New Political Era in Chennai

Vijay's Whistle Revolution: A New Political Era in Chennai

 India
4
Economic Fortitude: India's Resilient Rupee Amid Global Challenges

Economic Fortitude: India's Resilient Rupee Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026