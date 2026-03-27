Operation Cross-Border Cleanup: Punjab Police Smash Smuggling Racket

The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling racket, apprehending two men and seizing 10 foreign-made pistols in Amritsar, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

The accused, identified as Resham Singh from Khusupura and Manpreet Singh from Khwaspur, were found in possession of a variety of pistols including models from Turkey, Austria, the US, and China. They were reportedly operating under the instructions of a foreign-based gangster with ties to Pakistan-based smugglers.

Police stated that drones were used to facilitate the transportation of these illegal arms across borders, with the intent of distributing them to criminals throughout Punjab. The arrested individuals have been charged under the Arms Act, according to official reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)