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Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

Iranians crossed into southern Iraq through the Shalamcha border shortly after an airstrike on the Iranian side disrupted power and trade. The ongoing war has made such disruptions common, although some Iranians continue to enter Iraq seeking goods and safety, despite the fear of relentless US-Israel strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:02 IST
Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes
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  • United Arab Emirates

On Sunday, Iranians crossed into southern Iraq via the Shalamcha border, shortly after an airstrike on Iranian territory disrupted power and trade, according to Haider Abdul Samad, deputy director of the crossing.

The airstrike, which occurred around 3 am, is part of a series of events since the war began. Electricity was restored and trade resumed by mid-morning, yet disruptions have become frequent.

Despite the decreased cross-border movement, some Iranians seek cheaper goods, internet access, and family reunions in Iraq, unsettlingly aware of the ongoing US-Israel strikes. Residents feel apprehensive but largely refuse to leave the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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