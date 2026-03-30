CJI Advocates for Easier Legal Access for Soldiers

In a compelling speech delivered in Leh, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant underscored the importance of simplifying legal processes for soldiers. He urged that the nation should not require soldiers to fight on two fronts—the battlefield and at home for their legal entitlements.

The CJI praised the bravery exemplified by the armed forces, including the iconic 1962 Battle of Rezang La, highlighting the need for judicial support to ensure these service members receive what is rightfully theirs. Justice Kant referenced his commendable work with the 'Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana', aimed at providing free legal aid to defense personnel.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of soldiers and stressed that the legal system must extend its services to them as they protect the nation's borders. With over 14,929 beneficiaries assisted, the initiative embodies a concerted effort to address issues like property disputes and pension delays efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)