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Justice Surya Kant Boosts Ladakh's Judicial Infrastructure

Justice Surya Kant inaugurated a new district court complex in Leh, enhancing judicial infrastructure in Ladakh. The event, attended by prominent figures, featured a cultural performance and included the unveiling of a 3D presentation of the complex. This development promises improved access to justice in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:31 IST
Justice Surya Kant Boosts Ladakh's Judicial Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Ladakh's judicial infrastructure, Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, unveiled the newly constructed district court complex in Leh. The inauguration ceremony, attended by notable dignitaries like Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, highlighted the region's commitment to bolstering legal frameworks.

The event commenced with a ceremonial guard of honour and a vibrant cultural performance, epitomizing Ladakh's rich heritage. A commemorative plaque was unveiled, followed by a detailed 3D presentation showcasing the state-of-the-art facilities within the court complex, ensuring improved judicial efficiency and accessibility for the region's residents.

Justice Surya Kant expressed his satisfaction over this milestone, affirming that the new court will enhance access to justice for generations. Additionally, he announced the forthcoming inauguration of a similar complex in Kargil as part of his ongoing visit, underscoring a broader push to strengthen the rule of law across Ladakh.

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