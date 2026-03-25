Left Menu

Union Territories: A New Era of Diverse Tourism

The Indian government is actively promoting niche tourism across Union Territories, from eco-tourism in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to cultural events in Ladakh. Key initiatives include the Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle and luxury accommodations in Lakshadweep, aiming to position UTs as multifaceted tourist destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:56 IST
Union Territories: A New Era of Diverse Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is undertaking a significant push to bolster niche tourism in Union Territories, as revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, announced diverse initiatives aimed at enhancing India's tourism footprint. These include eco-tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, cultural events in Ladakh, and the development of luxury lagoon villas in Lakshadweep.

The overarching goal is to showcase the unique offerings of UTs both nationally and globally, thereby promoting sustainable tourism and boosting the local economy. Highlights also include the creation of India's first Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle and the introduction of new tourist circuits in Chandigarh and Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026