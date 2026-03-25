Union Territories: A New Era of Diverse Tourism
The Indian government is actively promoting niche tourism across Union Territories, from eco-tourism in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to cultural events in Ladakh. Key initiatives include the Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle and luxury accommodations in Lakshadweep, aiming to position UTs as multifaceted tourist destinations.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is undertaking a significant push to bolster niche tourism in Union Territories, as revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, announced diverse initiatives aimed at enhancing India's tourism footprint. These include eco-tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, cultural events in Ladakh, and the development of luxury lagoon villas in Lakshadweep.
The overarching goal is to showcase the unique offerings of UTs both nationally and globally, thereby promoting sustainable tourism and boosting the local economy. Highlights also include the creation of India's first Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle and the introduction of new tourist circuits in Chandigarh and Delhi.