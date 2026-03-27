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BJP Accuses Punjab Government of Failing to Curb Illegal Mining in Siswan River

The BJP has accused illegal mining along the Siswan River in Punjab's Majri block despite state claims of control. Vineet Joshi, BJP's media head, alleged the mining mafia's operations have political backing and involved relatives of a local AAP leader, urging strict government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:13 IST
BJP Accuses Punjab Government of Failing to Curb Illegal Mining in Siswan River
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has brought attention to ongoing illegal mining activities along the Siswan River in the Majri block of Kharar Assembly constituency, challenging the Punjab government's assertions of stringent enforcement.

Vineet Joshi, BJP's state media head, reported visiting the area following villagers' complaints and noted illegal operations in villages like Sohali and Fatehgarh. He claimed discrepancies between the reality and the public statements by Punjab Mines and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal regarding the control measures.

Joshi accused the mining mafia of operating with political support, implicating relatives of AAP leader Anmol Gagan Mann, and called for the Bhagwant Mann government to take decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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