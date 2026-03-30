National Conclave Charts Implementation Roadmap for National Cooperation Policy 2025

In a decisive push to operationalise the National Cooperation Policy 2025, the Ministry of Cooperation, in collaboration with “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University (TSU), convened a high-level National Conclave at Vigyan Bhawan today. The event brought together policymakers, cooperative leaders, economists, financial experts, and grassroots stakeholders to outline actionable pathways for transforming India’s cooperative sector into a major driver of economic growth.

The conclave aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” (Prosperity through Cooperation) and reflects the strategic direction provided by Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah to position cooperatives at the centre of India’s development trajectory.

Cooperatives as the Next Growth Multiplier

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar underscored the evolving role of cooperatives in India’s socio-economic landscape. He stated that while cooperatives have historically empowered rural communities, the National Cooperation Policy 2025 represents a paradigm shift—aiming to transform them into a “second engine of national growth.”

“With rising rural aspirations and a rapidly changing economic environment, this policy provides a comprehensive roadmap to energize the rural economy, ensure inclusive development, and contribute significantly to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

The policy has been crafted through an extensive nationwide consultation process involving 17 high-level meetings and four regional workshops led by a 48-member national committee—making it one of the most participatory policy frameworks in the cooperative sector.

Seven Pillars to Transform the Cooperative Ecosystem

Highlighting the structural blueprint of the policy, Shri Gurjar outlined its core focus areas:

Strengthening the foundational governance of cooperatives

Expanding cooperative structures across sectors

Building a competitive and vibrant cooperative business ecosystem

Ensuring transparency and professional management practices

Promoting member-centric governance

Diversifying into emerging and non-traditional sectors

Encouraging youth participation and leadership

He also urged states to formulate their own cooperation policies aligned with the national framework to deepen decentralised growth.

Major Reforms Underway: From PACS Transformation to Digital Infrastructure

The conclave spotlighted several transformative initiatives already underway:

Modernisation of PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies): Over 80,000 PACS are being digitised nationwide, with plans to convert them into multi-functional economic units capable of undertaking more than 25 business activities.

Decentralised Storage Systems: Strengthening storage infrastructure at the PACS level to reduce post-harvest losses, improve price realisation for farmers, and cut logistics costs.

National Cooperative Database: A unified digital repository to enhance transparency, data-driven policymaking, and sectoral monitoring.

Cooperative Ranking Framework: Introducing performance benchmarking to incentivise efficiency and accountability.

White Revolution 2.0: Revitalising the dairy cooperative ecosystem to boost productivity and farmer incomes.

Innovative Platforms like Bharat Taxi: Expanding cooperative models into new-age service sectors.

Tribhuvan Sahkari University: Establishing a dedicated academic and training ecosystem to build skilled human resources for the cooperative sector.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, emphasized that digitisation and decentralisation are central to making cooperatives more efficient and market-responsive. “Transforming PACS into business-oriented entities will not only strengthen rural economies but also create new income streams for farmers,” he noted.

Economic Potential: Tripling Cooperative Contribution

Delivering a special address, Prof. S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, highlighted the untapped economic potential of cooperatives. He outlined strategies to potentially triple the sector’s contribution to India’s GDP, positioning cooperatives as a cornerstone of inclusive and sustainable development.

Echoing this sentiment, Shri Satish Marathe, Director on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India, described cooperatives as the most effective mechanism for delivering affordable credit to underserved populations, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Focus on Technology, Inclusion and New Markets

The conclave featured multiple thematic sessions addressing critical areas such as:

Integration of digital public infrastructure in cooperative operations

Strengthening PACS as engines of grassroots economic growth

Enhancing member education and governance participation

Increasing involvement of youth and women in cooperatives

Leveraging cooperatives for leadership in organic and sustainable product markets

Reforming cooperative credit and banking systems

Interactive breakout sessions and open-house discussions generated practical, ground-level recommendations for policy implementation, ensuring that insights from stakeholders directly inform execution strategies.

Toward a Transparent, Technology-Driven Cooperative Ecosystem

The conclave concluded with a strong consensus on adopting a technology-driven, transparent, and people-centric approach to cooperative development. Participants emphasized time-bound implementation, institutional capacity building, and continuous monitoring as key to achieving policy goals.

As India advances toward its 2047 development vision, the National Cooperation Policy 2025—backed by robust institutional reforms and digital integration—is expected to reposition cooperatives as a powerful vehicle for economic inclusion, rural prosperity, and sustainable growth.

The National Conclave thus marks a critical milestone in translating policy intent into actionable outcomes, reinforcing the cooperative movement as a cornerstone of India’s future growth story.