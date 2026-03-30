Delhi High Court to Hear ED's Appeal Against Kejriwal's Acquittal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court to contest the acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal in two cases linked to his absence in response to summonses over the excise policy investigation.

The ED claims that Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, deliberately failed to comply with the agency's summonses, which were integral to examining the now-abrogated excise policy allegedly benefiting certain individuals and entities.

The trial court had previously ruled in favor of Kejriwal, dismissing the charges due to insufficient evidence. However, the ED maintains that there was communication between Kejriwal and other accused in manipulating the policy. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is deliberating on the broader implications of arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)