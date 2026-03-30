Jal Jeevan Mission Faces Complaints but Makes Progress

The Jal Jeevan Mission, India's flagship program to provide tap water to rural households, has encountered 18,790 complaints, according to recent government data presented in the Rajya Sabha.

Uttar Pradesh and Assam reported the highest complaints, centered on financial irregularities and poor workmanship. Nonetheless, since its 2019 launch, the mission has substantially increased tap water access to 81.72% of rural households.

Challenges such as water scarcity, contamination, and difficult terrains remain, but the mission's extension to 2028, with expanded funding, aims to address these issues and complete pending projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)