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AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Election Tactics

AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, criticized the ruling DMK for supporting expelled leaders from his party in upcoming Assembly elections. He claimed the DMK relies on those his party ousted and accused it of not being truly in power. He vowed AIADMK would support farmers by waiving crop loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:17 IST
AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Election Tactics
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Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK, accusing it of harboring expelled AIADMK leaders. Palaniswami argued that the DMK's strategy of adopting those ousted from his party would not benefit them in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Taking aim at the DMK, he highlighted that 19 leaders formerly expelled from AIADMK, including figures like O Panneerselvam and R Vaithilingam, were given tickets by the DMK. During an election campaign for AIADMK candidate C Krishnamurali, Palaniswami questioned the DMK's reliance on expelled members, suggesting it showcased the party's dependence on invalid political gains.

Palaniswami emphasized that AIADMK, a grassroots organization founded by late chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, focuses on public support. He pledged that if AIADMK wins over 200 seats and forms the government, they would prioritize initiatives like waiving crop loans for farmers, depicting their commitment to people's welfare over political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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