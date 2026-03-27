Delhi's Excise Policy: A Case of Deliberate Financial Mismanagement?

In a striking revelation at the Delhi Assembly, minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the previous government of deliberate policy manipulation, citing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. According to Sirsa, the manipulated excise policy led to a staggering revenue loss of Rs 2,000 crore.

Sirsa detailed that the policy enabled undue benefits to certain private entities and alleged widespread financial mismanagement across multiple sectors. Notably, the number of liquor wholesalers was cut down significantly, concentrating market control among a few entities.

The minister raised concerns about financial relaxations and waivers granted without proper approvals, questioning the transparency and accountability of such decisions. The ongoing legal scrutiny over the policy aims to uphold justice for Delhi's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)