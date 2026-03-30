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Aparna Sinha Joins IBBI as Ex-Officio Member

Aparna Sinha has been appointed as an ex-officio member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. She will represent the Ministry of Finance on the board, which oversees the implementation of the IBC and promotes transparency in the insolvency resolution process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:18 IST
Aparna Sinha Joins IBBI as Ex-Officio Member
  • Country:
  • India

Aparna Sinha has been appointed as the ex-officio member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) by the government, as stated in an official notification.

Sinha, who currently advises the Department of Economic Affairs within the Ministry of Finance, will represent the ministry on the board.

The IBBI, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, regulates insolvency professionals and promotes transparency in the resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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