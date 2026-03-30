Swift Changes: Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Reform Insolvency Law

The Lok Sabha has approved a significant bill to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), introducing strict timelines and innovative frameworks for group and cross-border insolvencies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that the new amendments, totaling 12, will maximize stakeholder value and refine the governance process.

The amendments aim to reinforce the existing insolvency framework, tackle current challenges, and incorporate global best practices. Sitharaman also highlighted how the IBC has been instrumental in revitalizing the country's banking sector. The approved bill proposes changes to expedite the admission of insolvency resolution applications and introduces an out-of-court initiation mechanism.

The bill sets a 14-day deadline for admitting insolvency resolutions if a company's default is established. It also mandates the adjudication authority to approve or reject plans within 30 days, with penalties for frivolous complaints. A quicker, creditor-initiated insolvency resolution process is another key feature, promoting faster recoveries and increased confidence among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)