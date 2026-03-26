EU Cracks Down on Adult Platforms for Child Safety Breaches

Adult content platforms including Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos are facing allegations from EU regulators for allowing children to access explicit materials. The charges come after a detailed 10-month investigation under the Digital Services Act, a key piece of legislation that mandates online platforms to better prevent illegal content.

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen emphasized the growing concern about youth exposure to adult content, urging that these platforms adopt robust, privacy-preserving methods to deter underage users. This statement underscores the perceived failure of current verification systems.

The European Commission criticized the platforms for relying on self-declaration tools and insufficient safeguards, which merely require users to confirm adult status by clicking. This lax approach, coupled with ineffective protective measures like page blurring, highlights a significant regulatory focus on enforcing proper age verification to protect minors online.

(With inputs from agencies.)