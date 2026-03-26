EU Probes Snapchat: Child Safety Concerns Arise

The European Union has initiated a formal investigation into Snapchat to assess whether the platform adequately protects children from online dangers. This scrutiny falls under the Digital Services Act, which mandates online entities to enhance users' safety, particularly minors'.

Officials expressed doubts over Snapchat's 'age assurance' system, concerned it might be insufficient in preventing young users' exposure to inappropriate and harmful content or online predators. These concerns echo broader global apprehensions regarding children's digital safety.

Amid pressure on social media companies over youth protection, Snapchat has communicated its proactive cooperation with the investigation, emphasizing its commitment to privacy and safety. The platform asserts that user well-being is its priority.