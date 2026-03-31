Left Menu

High Court Clears MLA and Seven in 2013 Molestation Case Due to Compromise

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura and seven others in a 2013 molestation case following a mutual compromise between the involved parties. The court noted the case's civil nature and invoked inherent powers to dismiss the charges, facilitating peaceful coexistence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:19 IST
High Court Clears MLA and Seven in 2013 Molestation Case Due to Compromise
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura and seven others in connection with a 2013 molestation and assault case. This decision came after a compromise was reached between the accused and the complainant, prompting Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya to set aside a previous conviction.

The court, acknowledging the civil character of the case and a lack of criminal intent, dismissed the charges. It highlighted that no criminal cases were pending against the accused, who had resolved their disputes on their own terms without undue influence.

This ruling draws on various precedents where inherently civil cases, resolved through mutual agreement, have been dismissed by courts to uphold justice and ensure harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's LNG Windfall Tax: A Detrimental Move or Necessary Measure?

Australia's LNG Windfall Tax: A Detrimental Move or Necessary Measure?

 Global
2
Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

 Global
3
PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally.

PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul...

 India
4
CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.

CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026