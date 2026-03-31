High Court Clears MLA and Seven in 2013 Molestation Case Due to Compromise

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura and seven others in connection with a 2013 molestation and assault case. This decision came after a compromise was reached between the accused and the complainant, prompting Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya to set aside a previous conviction.

The court, acknowledging the civil character of the case and a lack of criminal intent, dismissed the charges. It highlighted that no criminal cases were pending against the accused, who had resolved their disputes on their own terms without undue influence.

This ruling draws on various precedents where inherently civil cases, resolved through mutual agreement, have been dismissed by courts to uphold justice and ensure harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)