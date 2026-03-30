Interests of workmen are not compromised under IBC process; workmen's dues get higher priority: FM in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:05 IST
Interests of workmen are not compromised under IBC process; workmen's dues get higher priority: FM in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- workmen
- IBC
- Finance Minister
- Lok Sabha
- dues
- priority
- interests
- bankruptcy
- insolvency
- resolution
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