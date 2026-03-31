Delivery Agent Brave Escape: Robbery Attempt Thwarted

A court in Delhi has delivered a verdict against two individuals involved in an attempted robbery of an Amazon delivery agent in Bhajanpura, Delhi, in 2018.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Arif alias Shanu and Sameer Khan, faced charges under several IPC sections, including attempt to commit robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. The court ruled based on solid evidence and firm testimony from the victim, Dharam Singh.

Thanks to timely intervention by patrolling police officers, both men were apprehended at the scene. The recovered weapons included a pistol and a knife, as confirmed by the forensic report. The court noted the accused acted with shared intent during the crime, leading to their conviction.