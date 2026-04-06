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Amit Jogi's Conviction: The Resurgence of Justice in Chhattisgarh's Infamous Murder Case

The Chhattisgarh High Court has sentenced Amit Jogi to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi, overturning his earlier acquittal. The conviction follows a directive from the Supreme Court and reflects a legal twist in a case that has spanned nearly two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:36 IST
Amit Jogi's Conviction: The Resurgence of Justice in Chhattisgarh's Infamous Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh High Court has delivered a significant judgment in the notorious 2003 murder case of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi, sentencing Amit Jogi to life in prison. This decision overturns a 2007 trial court's acquittal, which was deemed "palpably illegal" by the High Court's review.

Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, was found guilty under Section 302 and Section 120-B of the IPC. Apart from life imprisonment, he has been fined Rs 1,000, with an additional six months of imprisonment if unpaid.

The Supreme Court's direction last year to reconsider the Central Bureau of Investigation's appeal led to the reopening of Amit Jogi's case. The High Court's verdict is a notable move in a case that reflects prolonged judicial scrutiny.

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