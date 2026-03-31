How Modi's Vision Transformed Assam: Fadnavis Praises BJP Initiatives

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the Narendra Modi government's achievements in Assam during a poll rally, claiming it ended militancy and quelled unrest that neighboring countries hoped to exploit. The BJP's efforts have resulted in substantial progress, with 92% of peace agreement assurances fulfilled.

Fadnavis accused the Congress of neglecting Assam, asserting a 'step-motherly attitude' towards the northeastern region in contrast to Modi's focus on development and identity preservation. He highlighted the BJP's emphasis on women's empowerment, infrastructure development, and the return of militant groups to the mainstream.

The BJP leader criticized the Congress for allowing unchecked infiltration, resulting in demographic changes. He praised the Modi government for implementing initiatives safeguarding Assam's identity, including establishing major projects like Tata Group's semiconductor unit, positioning Assam on the global economic map.

(With inputs from agencies.)