Andhra eyes top 5 global quantum hub status, CM Naidu announces action plan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the greenfield capital city of Amaravati is set to become India's first quantum computing hub. The country's first Open Quantum Computer will be launched here on April 14. Naidu said the quantum computer will be a valuable tool for students and researchers for testing purposes. ''Amaravati is going to emerge as India's first quantum computing hub with the launch of the first Open Quantum Computer on April 14, which will be useful for students and researchers,'' he said in a press release. With this development, Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a leader in next-generation technologies. The Amaravati Quantum Computing Valley (AQV) is expected to provide a new direction to India's technology ecosystem. Addressing a roundtable conference on the quantum hardware manufacturing ecosystem at the state secretariat, Naidu emphasised the need to develop a domestic quantum hardware ecosystem within the next two years. He reaffirmed that Andhra Pradesh is among the front-runners in implementing the National Quantum Mission, with Amaravati set to emerge as a world-class, future-ready innovation hub. Naidu urged all stakeholders to collaborate in building a self-reliant quantum ecosystem, reducing dependence on imports, and positioning India as a global leader in quantum technology, said a press release. Key participants included representatives from the National Quantum Mission, IBM, CDAC, CDOT, DRDO, Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, and BARC, along with academic experts from IIT Tirupati and IIT Madras. Other attendees included National Quantum Mission director JBV Reddy, State Quantum Mission director CV Sridhar, IBM director Amit Sanghi, and senior officials. Naidu outlined a comprehensive roadmap for developing quantum computing hardware, components, and algorithms within the state. He underscored the importance of building a robust ecosystem covering cryogenics, photonics, and power electronics, and called for promoting startups, innovation, and research collaborations to develop 'Made in Amaravati' quantum products. The roundtable resolved to transform Andhra Pradesh into one of the top five global quantum computing hubs by 2030, finalising an action plan featuring advanced infrastructure, including eight towers dedicated to quantum computing, research, innovation, and startups. ''The roundtable has decided to implement an action plan to turn Andhra Pradesh into one of the top five global quantum computing hubs by 2030,'' the release said. Naidu added that skill development programs are being launched to train youth in quantum technologies, with emerging services such as AI Doctor, AI Tutor, and AI Agronomist expected to benefit citizens. The discussions focused on manufacturing quantum computing components in Amaravati Quantum Valley, along with hardware, algorithms, and related technologies. The roundtable also outlined plans to develop AQV's infrastructure and establish a hardware ecosystem. Under the 'Made in Amaravati' initiative, the participants emphasised intensive efforts to manufacture quantum computing components locally, promote research and innovation through startups, and develop a bio-foundry. The release noted that Andhra Pradesh has already begun its quantum technology journey, pioneering a state-specific quantum computing policy. The government has signed agreements with 15 companies, and seven have already commenced operations in Vijayawada. These companies have expressed readiness to contribute technologies, including quantum simulators, biosensors, mineral sensors, and laser-based applications, it added.

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