Nalanda University Convocation 2026: President Murmu Highlights India’s Civilisational Vision for Global Knowledge Leadership

Reaffirming India’s enduring commitment to knowledge, dialogue, and global cooperation, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the convocation ceremony of Nalanda University in Rajgir, describing the institution as a symbol of India’s civilisational resurgence and intellectual leadership in the modern world.

Calling the ceremony a “reaffirmation of a civilisational promise,” the President emphasized that the revival of Nalanda represents not just an academic milestone, but a broader commitment to ensuring that learning continues to serve humanity in an increasingly complex global landscape.

A Truly Global Campus: Students from 30+ Countries

Highlighting Nalanda’s growing international stature, President Murmu noted that over 50% of the graduating cohort comprises international students from more than 30 countries, underscoring the university’s role as a global hub for knowledge exchange.

She congratulated the graduates, attributing their success to “perseverance, discipline, and intellectual commitment,” while urging them to carry forward the values of ethical and inclusive learning.

Reviving an 800-Year Legacy of Learning

The President reflected on the historical significance of ancient Nalanda, which stood as one of the world’s greatest centres of learning for nearly eight centuries, attracting scholars from across Asia and beyond.

Its decline, she noted, was a “monumental loss not only for India but for the entire world.” However, its modern revival represents:

A national commitment to restoring India’s intellectual heritage

A global partnership model, involving multiple countries

A vision to integrate ancient wisdom with contemporary education

“This resurgence symbolizes how diverse nations can achieve lofty goals when guided by shared values,” she said.

Knowledge with Ethics: Nalanda’s Enduring Philosophy

President Murmu emphasized that Nalanda’s ancient ethos—where knowledge was deeply intertwined with ethics, society, and human welfare—remains highly relevant today.

At a time marked by global uncertainties, technological disruption, and social challenges, she stressed the importance of:

Independent and critical thinking

Compassion-driven decision-making

Dialogue-based conflict resolution

She expressed confidence that Nalanda University will emerge as a leading institution in Asia and globally, distinguished not just by academic excellence but by its value-based education.

Positioning Nalanda as a Global Centre for Buddhist Studies

The President highlighted India’s deep-rooted connection with Buddhist philosophy, calling for renewed focus on advancing scholarship in this domain.

She urged the university to:

Invest in Buddhist studies with depth and openness

Strengthen academic links across Asia

Anchor research in India’s civilisational foundations

Experts believe this focus could position Nalanda as a premier global centre for Buddhist studies, strengthening India’s cultural diplomacy and academic influence across Asia.

Building a Knowledge Ecosystem for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Drawing a parallel with the ancient Nalanda library—believed to have housed millions of manuscripts—the President said that the modern university must aspire to create a similarly enduring legacy.

She emphasized that as India advances toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, institutions like Nalanda will play a crucial role in:

Driving research and innovation

Promoting global academic collaboration

Preserving and advancing classical knowledge systems

Nalanda’s Strategic Role in Global Education Landscape

The revival of Nalanda University is widely seen as part of India’s broader strategy to:

Reclaim its historical position as a global knowledge leader

Strengthen education diplomacy

Build international partnerships in higher education

With rising demand for interdisciplinary and value-based education, Nalanda’s model—blending ancient wisdom with modern scholarship—offers a unique proposition in the global academic ecosystem.

Outlook: A Civilisational Beacon for the Future

As Nalanda University continues to expand its academic footprint and global partnerships, it is poised to become:

A hub for cross-cultural dialogue

A leader in ethical and sustainable education

A bridge between Asia’s intellectual traditions and modern global challenges

The 2026 convocation marks not just the graduation of a new cohort, but a reaffirmation of India’s ambition to shape the future of global education through its timeless civilisational values.