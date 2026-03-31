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Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

A 44-year-old man received a life sentence for murdering his wife with an axe while she slept. The crime took place in Nainwan, and the verdict was delivered by the upper district court. A penalty of Rs 5,000 was imposed, following an investigation involving 26 witness statements and 42 documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:57 IST
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime
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  • India

A 44-year-old man was handed a life sentence for the brutal murder of his wife while she was asleep, a local court confirmed. The case, led by Public Prosecutor Rajendra Singh Solanki, saw Vimal Kumar Meena convicted for his heinous act.

The upper district and sessions court in Bundi's Nainwan subdivision announced the sentence, imposing an additional Rs 5,000 penalty. The crime came to light when the victim's father lodged a complaint, accusing Meena of the murder of 38-year-old Mosam Bai.

The investigation that ensued led police to charge Meena under Section 302 of the IPC. During the trial, the court examined statements from 26 witnesses and scrutinized 42 key documents before reaching a verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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