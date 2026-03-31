Left Menu

BBC Sacks Radio Host Scott Mills Amid Historic Allegations

The BBC has dismissed radio host Scott Mills due to allegations of past misconduct. The historic claims involved a teenage boy and led to police questioning a decade ago. Despite insufficient evidence for charges, Mills' exit adds to the BBC's ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:27 IST
BBC Sacks Radio Host Scott Mills Amid Historic Allegations
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The BBC has terminated the contract of radio host Scott Mills following allegations concerning his past conduct. Reports from British media on Tuesday revealed that he was interrogated by the police over a decade ago regarding historical allegations involving a teenage boy. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the investigation, first highlighted by the Mirror newspaper, involved a boy under 16 years old.

Initiated in 2016 after a referral from another police force, the investigation scrutinized alleged offenses from 1997 to 2000. A police statement indicated the allegations involved serious sexual offenses against a teenage boy, though the boy's age was undisclosed. In July 2018, a man in his 40s, presumably Mills, was questioned under caution, and the case was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service. Due to insufficient evidence, the investigation concluded in May 2019 without charges.

The BBC, while refraining from commenting on individual cases, confirmed that Mills is no longer under contract. It remains unclear if the police probe influenced this decision. Mills, who recently took over Radio 2's breakfast show from Zoe Ball, did not comment on the situation. His departure is another setback for the BBC, still reeling from former presenter Huw Edwards' conviction in 2024 for indecent images of children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Seeks Ceasefire in Energy Strikes Talks

Zelenskiy Seeks Ceasefire in Energy Strikes Talks

 Ukraine
2
NDA in TN to lose, polls a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NDA, alleges CM Stalin in Tiruvarur.

NDA in TN to lose, polls a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NDA, alleges C...

 India
3
After DMK rally, CM Stalin walks on streets of Tiruvarur, interacts with people; seeks votes.

After DMK rally, CM Stalin walks on streets of Tiruvarur, interacts with peo...

 India
4
PhysicsWallah's Record-Breaking Growth at Vishwas Diwas

PhysicsWallah's Record-Breaking Growth at Vishwas Diwas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026