A new era of policing has dawned in Punjab with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unveiling a dispatch system promising police assistance in just six minutes. The initiative, marked by the launch of 508 emergency response vehicles, aligns Punjab's services with global standards seen in the US and Europe.

Mann emphasized the modernization of the force as a cornerstone of Punjab's improved security landscape, noting the strides made in combating drug networks with an 87% conviction rate. The enhanced policing has also fueled substantial investment, including Tata Steel's major plant, evidencing the state's strengthened economic climate.

Under Mann's leadership, significant road safety reforms have dramatically reduced accident fatalities by 48%. With cutting-edge technology and a bottom-up approach to police resource allocation, the government's efforts have fortified both public trust and law enforcement efficiency in Punjab.