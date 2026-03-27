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Nagpur to Host Prestigious All India Police Duty Meet 2025-26

Nagpur will host the All India Police Duty Meet 2025-26 from March 29 to April 3. This event focuses on enhancing the professional skills of police personnel through various competitions. It will feature 29 teams, including state and central police, with over 900 participants and 152 dog squads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:10 IST
Nagpur to Host Prestigious All India Police Duty Meet 2025-26
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur has been selected to host the All India Police Duty Meet for the 2025-26 term, scheduled to occur between March 29 and April 3. This distinguished event emphasizes the enhancement of professional capabilities among police personnel through a series of competitions designed to test practical and technical skills.

Additional General of Police Sunil Ramanand, who serves as the secretary of the organizing committee, stressed the importance of this meet as a tool for improving police proficiency. Events range from computer awareness to anti-sabotage checks and involve a wide spectrum of skills, including photography and videography.

With 29 teams representing states, Union Territories, and central police organizations, the event will see participation from 935 personnel and 152 police dog squads. Hosted at the Police Training Centre, SRPF grounds, and Shivaji Stadium, the meet will award 63 medals and 17 trophies. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to inaugurate the meet, with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attending the closing ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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