General Dwivedi Seeks Divine Blessings for Indian Army

On Saturday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi paid a visit to Puri's Jagannath Temple to offer prayers, focusing on the welfare of the Indian Army, its personnel, and their families.

In his statement to reporters, General Dwivedi underscored the importance of divine blessings for the Army's future success, conveying a deep sense of privilege at receiving Lord Jagannath's benedictions.

During his three-day Odisha tour, the General, accompanied by his wife, planned to visit key military sites, engage with ex-servicemen, and did so after discussing with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Lok Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)