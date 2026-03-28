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General Dwivedi Seeks Divine Blessings for Indian Army

General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Jagannath temple in Puri to pray for the Indian Army's well-being. Accompanied by his wife, he expressed gratitude for divine blessings. The visit forms part of his three-day tour of Odisha, including military engagements at Gopalpur and a meeting with the state's governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:08 IST
General Dwivedi Seeks Divine Blessings for Indian Army
General Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi paid a visit to Puri's Jagannath Temple to offer prayers, focusing on the welfare of the Indian Army, its personnel, and their families.

In his statement to reporters, General Dwivedi underscored the importance of divine blessings for the Army's future success, conveying a deep sense of privilege at receiving Lord Jagannath's benedictions.

During his three-day Odisha tour, the General, accompanied by his wife, planned to visit key military sites, engage with ex-servicemen, and did so after discussing with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Lok Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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