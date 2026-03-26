Conquering Peaks: Indian Army and ITBP's Bold Expedition in Arunachal

The Indian Army, along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), successfully completed a demanding joint mountain cycling expedition across Arunachal Pradesh, concluding in Aalo on Thursday. The 16-day adventure covered 578 km, featuring some of the region's most challenging mountain routes. According to Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the expedition aimed to enhance inter-force synergy, endurance, and the spirit of adventure.

Cyclists navigated narrow hill roads, steep gradients, and rugged stretches, showcasing significant physical fitness, mental resilience, and teamwork in high-altitude conditions. Lt Col Rawat highlighted the expedition's role as a platform for strengthening operational cooperation and mutual understanding in these remote frontier areas.

The mission not only reinforced confidence-building and seamless coordination but also emphasized the shared commitment of both forces. This challenging yet successful expedition emphasized the importance of resilience, discipline, and collective effort, highlighting the Indian army and ITBP's dedication to operational preparedness in border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)