Advance Notice for LPG Delivery Streamlined
Authorities have mandated that gas agencies must notify relevant officials at least two days before LPG deliveries. This move aims to improve communication to consumers through various media. Kumud Singh, Director of Food and Civil Supplies, emphasized that the state receives 60% of the usual LPG supply.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance transparency and consumer awareness, authorities have introduced a new regulation requiring gas agencies to notify officials at least two days prior to LPG deliveries.
This directive, issued by Kumud Singh, Director of Food and Civil Supplies, ensures that consumers are informed through newspapers and other communication channels.
With 191 gas agencies operating across the state, Singh highlighted that the current LPG supply meets 60% of the regular allocation, ensuring adequate distribution to commercial establishments.