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Senator Moreno's Stand Against Chinese Automakers

Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio plans to introduce legislation aimed at blocking Chinese automakers from entering the U.S. market. The measure will target various aspects of the industry, including hardware, software, partnerships, and imports, as part of a larger effort to protect the U.S. auto industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:54 IST
Senator Moreno's Stand Against Chinese Automakers

Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio, announced an upcoming legislative proposal intended to prevent Chinese automakers from gaining a foothold in the U.S. market. His comments came during an Automotive Forum event prior to the New York Auto Show.

Highlighting the initiative's comprehensive scope, Moreno stated, "What we're going to do is seal the U.S. auto industry, so that there's never a scenario where a Chinese automobile will enter our market."

The proposed legislation aims to safeguard various sectors of the auto industry, spanning hardware, software, partnerships, and imports, reflecting a bid to fortify domestic automotive interests.

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