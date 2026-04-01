Senator Moreno's Stand Against Chinese Automakers

Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio, announced an upcoming legislative proposal intended to prevent Chinese automakers from gaining a foothold in the U.S. market. His comments came during an Automotive Forum event prior to the New York Auto Show.

Highlighting the initiative's comprehensive scope, Moreno stated, "What we're going to do is seal the U.S. auto industry, so that there's never a scenario where a Chinese automobile will enter our market."

The proposed legislation aims to safeguard various sectors of the auto industry, spanning hardware, software, partnerships, and imports, reflecting a bid to fortify domestic automotive interests.